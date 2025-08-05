Real Valladolid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Real Valladolid will invite Getafe to Estadio José Zorrilla in a friendly on Wednesday. Both teams will conclude their preseason with one more friendly later this week.

Valladolid have two wins and two losses in four friendly games thus far. They saw their winning streak end after two games last week as they fell to a 4-0 loss to Bristol City. They conceded two goals apiece in either half.

The visitors have endured a winless run in the preseason thus far. After a 2-1 loss to Elche last month, they were held to a goalless draw by Hull City on Saturday.

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 34 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 13-11 lead in wins. Ten meetings between them have ended in draws.

They had met in a preseason friendly in 2022, and Valladolid registered a 1-0 win in that meeting.

The two teams last met in the La Liga 2024-25 campaign, and the visitors secured a league double, recording a 6-0 win on aggregate.

Five of the last eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have kept two clean sheets in four preseason games thus far.

Azulones have also kept two clean sheets and have failed to score in two games in that period.

Valladolid have failed to score in their last two home games in this fixture.

The visitors have won just one of their last preseason friendly games.

Valladolid have seen conclusive results in their last seven friendlies, recording four wins.

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Prediction

Pucelanos will play for the first time at home in the preseason and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Interestingly, they had suffered consecutive defeats at home in their last season home games of the 2024-25 season, which is a cause for concern.

Azulones head into the match on a four-game winless run in the preseason, scoring just two goals in that period. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Valladolid, keeping clean sheets in all of them.

Both teams have endured a poor run of form in the preseason thus far, and considering their recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Getafe

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

