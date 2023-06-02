Real Valladolid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4, 2023 

Real Valladolid host Getafe at the Jose Zorrilla on Sunday (June 4) in the final round of the La Liga campaign.

The hosts have had a largely difficult campaign and now have one game to save their top-flight status. Valladolid played out a goalless draw against Almeria last time out and were perhaps fortunate to have picked up a point, as their opponents were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Valladolid are 18th in the standings with 39 points. They will avoid relegation with a win, but a draw could prove detrimental to their survival chances.

Getafe, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but have picked up key points for survival in recent weeks. They registered a 2-1 comeback win over Osasuna last time out, with Juanmi Latasa and Jaime Mata getting on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit.

The visitors are 14th in the points table with 41 points and will guarantee survival if they avoid defeat.

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 25th meeting between the two teams. Valladolid lead 10-7.

Valladolid have won their last four games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Eight of Valladolid's 11 league wins this season have come at home.

Ten of Getafe's 16 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Pucelanos are the second-lowest scoring side in the top flight this season, with a goal tally of 33.

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Prediction

Valladolid are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last seven games. They have had mixed results at home recently and will hope that their home advantage can spur them to a win.

Getafe, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning just one of their nine games. They have won just one away game all year but should do enough to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Valladolid 1-1 Getafe

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven competitive matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes