Real Valladolid will face Getafe at the Municipal Stadium New Balastera on Wednesday (November 30) in a friendly.

Valladolid have had mixed results in La Liga this season but sit comfortably above the drop zone. They lost 3-0 to Athletic Bilbao in their final league game before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break but picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over UD Barbadas in the Copa del Rey. Pacheta's men will host defending champions Real Madrid on their return to competitive action next month.

Getafe, meanwhile, have had a largely underwhelming campaign. Like their midweek opponents, they were beaten in their last league outing, losing 1-0 to newly promoted Almeria. Getafe then picked up a 3-2 extra time win over fourth-tier San Roque de Lepe in the domestic cup earlier this month.

The Azulones have two friendlies during the international break before the season resumes next month.

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between the two teams. Valladolid have won nine of those games, while Getafe have won two fewer. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

Valladolid have won their last three games in the fixture.

Getafe are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture.

The Pucelanos have picked up just four points away from home in the league this season, the third-fewest in La Liga.

Two of the Azulones' three league wins this season have come away from home.

Getafe have scored just 12 league goals this season. Only Elche (4) and Cadiz (5) have scored fewer.

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Prediction

Valladolid have won two of their last three games and four of their last six. They have enjoyed a lot of success against the Azulones recently and will look to continue that streak.

Getafe's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back winless outings, marking just their second win in nine games across competitions. They have, however, played well away from home recently and could pick up a draw.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Getafe

Real Valladolid vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Getafe's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)

