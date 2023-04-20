Real Valladolid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Valladolid host Girona at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday (April 22).
Valladolid retuned to winning ways on Saturday, edging out Villarreal 2-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Paulo Pezzolano’s men were on a four-game winless run, losing twice since a 2-1 win over Espanyol in March. With 32 points from 29 games, Valladolid are 14th in La Liga, five points above the relegation zone.
Girona, meanwhile, kept their quest for a place in Europe alive with a 2-1 win over ten-man Elche last time out. The Blanquivermells have gone four games without defeat, winning twice since their 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on March 13.
The visitors are ninth in the league table, level on 38 points with tenth-placed Osasuna and nine points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.
Real Valladolid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Betting Tips
- The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with each side claiming six wins apiece from 16 meetings.
- Girona are unbeaten in three meetings, winning twice, since April 2019.
- The Blanquivermells are winless in eight visits to the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.
- Valladolid are on a run of one win in five games, losing twice.
- Girona are winless in six of their seven away games in 2023, losing thrice.
Real Valladolid vs Girona Prediction
Fresh off snapping their winless run, a rejuvenated Valladolid side will head into the weekend to push for a top-half finish. However, Girona have been a tough nut to crack in recent weeks and should the hosts to a draw.
Prediction: Valladolid 1-1 Girona
Real Valladolid vs Girona Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Valladolid’s last six games.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six meetings.)