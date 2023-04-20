Real Valladolid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Valladolid host Girona at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday (April 22).

Valladolid retuned to winning ways on Saturday, edging out Villarreal 2-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Paulo Pezzolano’s men were on a four-game winless run, losing twice since a 2-1 win over Espanyol in March. With 32 points from 29 games, Valladolid are 14th in La Liga, five points above the relegation zone.

Girona, meanwhile, kept their quest for a place in Europe alive with a 2-1 win over ten-man Elche last time out. The Blanquivermells have gone four games without defeat, winning twice since their 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on March 13.

The visitors are ninth in the league table, level on 38 points with tenth-placed Osasuna and nine points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Real Valladolid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with each side claiming six wins apiece from 16 meetings.

Girona are unbeaten in three meetings, winning twice, since April 2019.

The Blanquivermells are winless in eight visits to the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

Valladolid are on a run of one win in five games, losing twice.

Girona are winless in six of their seven away games in 2023, losing thrice.

Real Valladolid vs Girona Prediction

Fresh off snapping their winless run, a rejuvenated Valladolid side will head into the weekend to push for a top-half finish. However, Girona have been a tough nut to crack in recent weeks and should the hosts to a draw.

Prediction: Valladolid 1-1 Girona

Real Valladolid vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Valladolid’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six meetings.)

