Real Valladolid vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2025

Real Valladolid will invite Girona to Estadio José Zorrilla in La Liga on Tuesday. Valladolid will finish at the bottom of the league table at the end of the season, having won just four of their 35 league games. Blanquivermells have 38 points, just four more than 18th-placed Leganes, and are still at risk of being relegated.

The hosts are winless in all competitions since January. They suffered their ninth consecutive defeat last week, as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Mallorca. Chuki gave them an early lead in the 11th minute, and Mallorca completed their comeback after scoring a goal apiece in either half.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after two games last week, suffering a 1-0 home loss to Villarreal. They failed to score for the first time in five games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Real Valladolid vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 20 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording eight wins apiece.

Both teams had registered home wins in the 2022-23 La Liga campaign and Blanquivermells continued that form with a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Valladolid have suffered 27 losses in La Liga this season, 10 more than the visitors.

Real Valladolid have lost six of their last seven home games and have failed to score in four games during that period.

Girona have won just one of their last 10 away games while suffering six defeats.

The hosts have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last nine league outings.

The visitors have registered just one win in their five La Liga meetings against Valladolid.

Real Valladolid vs Girona Prediction

Pucelanos have endured a 16-game winless run in La Liga, suffering 15 losses. Notably, they have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in this fixture, recording eight wins in 10 games and will look to build on that form.

Mamadou Sylla is back from a suspension, while David Torres and Javi Sánchez remain sidelined with injuries. Joseph Aidoo remains a major doubt.

Gironistes have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last 13 league games. Interestingly, they have failed to score in two of their last nine away games and have scored one goal apiece in the remaining seven games.

Míchel Sánchez is back from a brief illness and should start here. Yangel Herrera and Ladislav Krejcí will serve suspensions due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Miguel Gutiérrez, Donny Van de Beek, Bryan Gil, and Gabriel Misehouy are sidelined.

While both teams have seen a drop in form, the hosts have suffered nine consecutive defeats, and the visitors should make the most of this poor run of form to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Girona

Real Valladolid vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

