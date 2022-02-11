Real Valladolid vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Real Valladolid and Girona will trade tackles in a Segunda Division matchday 27 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw away to Fuenlabrada on Sunday.

Girona secured maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Ponferradina on home turf. Samuel Saiz, Juanpe and David Junca all found the back of the net to guide the Catalans to victory.

Real Valladolid currently sit in third spot in the table with 48 points from 26 matches and need a win to boost their chances of automatic promotion. Girona are currently fifth and have 41 points to show for their efforts, making this a crucial game for both sides in their quest for promotion.

Real Valladolid vs Girona Head-to-Head

Real Valladolid have six wins from their last 14 matches against Girona. The visiting side have five wins to their name, while three matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021 when Christhian Stuani's penalty helped Girona secure a 1-0 home win on matchday six of the current campaign.

Real Valladolid form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Girona form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Real Valladolid vs Girona Team News

Real Valladolid

Waldo Rubio and Hugo Vallejo are unavailable due to injuries while Pablo Hervias and Raul Carnero are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Waldo Rubio, Hugo Vallejo

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Pablo Hervias, Raul Carnero

Girona

Dario Sarmiento, Oscar Urena, Valery Fernandez and Aleix Garcia are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Oscar Urena, Dario Sarmiento, Valery Fernandez, Aleix Garcia

Suspension: None

Real Valladolid vs Girona Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordi Maip (GK); Nacho, Javier Sanchez, Joaquin Fernandez, Luis Perez; Roque Mesa, Anuar Tuhami; Jon Morcillo, Oscar Plano, Kiko Perez; Shon Weissman

Girona Predicted XI (5-3-2): Martin Juan Carlos (GK); Jairo Izuierdo, Juanpe, Bernardo, Santiago Sciutto, Arnau Martinez; Borja Garcia, Pol Lozano, Alex Baena; Samuel Saiz, Christhian Stuani

Real Valladolid vs Girona Prediction

With a lot riding on the outcome of the game, both sides are likely to deploy extra caution to avoid leaving too much space to be exploited by their opponents.

However, their respective need for all three points also means that they will both play to win. Although Girona have what it takes to leave Pucela with something, we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-0 Girona

Edited by Shardul Sant