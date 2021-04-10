Real Valladolid vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada travel to the Estadio Jose Zorilla to resume their La Liga campaign against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

The hosts are 16th in the table, just three points clear of Huesca in the relegation zone. Granada are comfortably mid-table with 36 points, enough for ninth place in the table.

Real Valladolid went undefeated in March, beating Getafe 2-1 at home, before draws against Osasuna (0-0) and Sevilla (1-1).

The Pucela looked to have earned a creditable goalless draw against Barcelona last week, only for Ousmane Dembele to score a late winner.

Granada suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions against Manchester United. They lost 2-0 at home in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

Earlier, Granada bookended the international break with losses to Valenica (1-2) and Villarreal (0-3).

Real Valladolid vs Granada Head-to-Head

Granada have won five of their last 10 games against Real Valladolid, with the Andalusians also managing two draws. Real Valladolid have three wins in that timeframe, two of which have come in their last two trips to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

The two teams last met in November, with Real Valladolid winning 3-1 in Andalusia.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-W-D

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L-W

Real Valladolid vs Granada Team News

Real Valladolid

Sergio Gonzalez welcomes Fabio Orellana back from suspension but loses Oscar Plano after his red card against Barcelona. Shon Weissman and Luis Perez face late fitness tests but are likely to be available.

Valladolid's lengthy injury list limits their options, but they should revert back to a four-man defense after playing a back-three against Barcelona.

Injured: Jota, Kiko Olivas, Michel Herrero, Kike Perez, Raul Carnero, Jawad El Yamik, Fede San Emeterio

COVID-19: Roberto, Joaquin Fernandez

Doubtful: Luis Perez, Shon Weissman

Suspended: Oscar Plano

Granada

Diego Martinez will be without Roberto Soldado after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Villarreal. Domingos Duarte picked up a knock against Manchester United and is unlikely to feature, with German Sanchez coming in.

Martinez will probably heavily rotate his side after their midweek UEFA Europa League encounter.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Domingos Duarte, Alberto Soro

Suspended: Roberto Soldado

Real Valladolid vs Granada Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip (GK); Saidy Janko, Bruno Gonzalez, Javi Sanchez, Lucas Olaza; Pablo Hervias, Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Fabian Orellana; Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) : Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Domingos Quina, Yan Brice Eteki; Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez, Kenedy; Jorge Molina

Real Valladolid vs Granada Prediction

Real Valladolid have a bit of a strange hoodoo over Diego Martinez' Granada, and they could once again repeat that feat. On paper, Granada should be favorites, but may suffer from tired legs.

Valladolid were impressive against Barcelona and could pull off a surprise here. We expect a closely-contested game, which should end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Granada