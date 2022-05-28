Real Valladolid vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The 2021-22 Segunda Division campaign concludes this weekend and will see Real Valladolid host Huesca at the Jose Zorrilla on Sunday.

Real Valladolid have since secured a playoff spot and will now make a last-gasp push for automatic promotion this weekend. They beat 10-man UD Ibiza 2-1 in their last game, with Israeli international Shon Weissman scoring both goals for the Pucela.

Real Valladolid have picked up 78 points from 41 games this season and sit third in the league standings. They are already guaranteed a playoff spot and could still be crowned champions if results go their way.

Huesca have had mixed results this season and will be looking to put out a stronger showing next season. They beat Real Sociedad B 3-2 in their last game, with Juan Carlos scoring a late winner to end a five-game winless run for the Oscenses.

The visitors sit 11th in the league with 54 points and will now be looking to wrap up their season with a win.

Real Valladolid vs Huesca Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Real Valladolid and Huesca. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with Huesca winning 3-2.

Real Valladolid Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Huesca Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

Real Valladolid vs Huesca Team News

Real Valladolid

Luis Perez came off injured in the hosts' last game and is a doubt for this one while Oscar Plano is out with an injury.

Injured: Oscar Plano

Doubtful: Luis Perez

Suspended: None

Huesca

The hosts are set to be without the services of Jorge Pulido, Darío Poveda and Enzo Lombardo this weekend as they are all injured. Andrei Ratiu is also expected to miss out due to international assignments.

Injured: Jorge Pulido, Darío Poveda, Enzo Lombardo

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Andrei Ratiu

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Huesca Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho Martinez, Jawad El Yamiq, Joaquin Fernandez, Saidy Janko; Alvaro Aguado, Roque Mesa, Ivan Sanchez; Toni Villa, Gonzalo Plata, Shon Weissman

Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andres Fernandez; Florian Miguel, Pablo Insua, Ignasi Miquel, Gerard Valentin; David Timor, Pedro Mosquera; Joaquin Munoz, Jaime Seoane, Marc Mateu; Dani Escriche

Real Valladolid vs Huesca Prediction

Real Valladolid are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last nine games in the league. They have one of the best home records in the Segunda Division this season and will be looking to take advantage of that this weekend.

Huesca have won just one of their last six games and are winless in their last three on the road. The home side should pick up maximum points here.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 2-1 Huesca

