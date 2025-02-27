Real Valladolid vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th February 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Feb 27, 2025 15:49 GMT
Las Palmas take on Real Valladolid this week

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Valladolid lock horns with Las Palmas in an important encounter at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Friday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Real Valladolid vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The hosts suffered a damaging 7-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Valladolid vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Real Valladolid have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won seven out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' five victories.
  • Real Valladolid are unbeaten in their 27 matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga - their best such run against a single opponent in the top flight.
  • Las Palmas have won two of their last four matches away from home against Real Valladolid in all competitions, but have not secured any of these victories in La Liga.
  • Real Valladolid have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga.
  • Real Valladolid have lost each of their last six matches in La Liga.
Real Valladolid vs Las Palmas Prediction

Las Palmas have shown glimpses of their ability this season and gave a good account of themselves in the first half against Barcelona. The away side is winless at the Jose Zorrilla in La Liga and will look to make amends in this fixture.

Real Valladolid have been in dismal form this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Las Palmas are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Las Palmas

Real Valladolid vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Las Palmas to keep a clean sheet - Yes

