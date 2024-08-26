Real Valladolid vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

The action continues in round three of La Liga as Real Valladolid and Leganes square off at the José Zorrilla Stadium on Wednesday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Borja Jiménez’s men claiming their first win of the campaign.

Real Valladolid were sent back down to earth in La Liga as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Before that, Paulo Pezzolano’s side kicked off the 2024-25 La Liga campaign with a 1-0 victory over Espanyol on August 19 courtesy of a first-half strike from Raul Moro.

Valladolid now go up against an opposing side that have failed to win their last six competitive meetings, losing three and claiming three draws since a 1-0 victory in April 2019.

Leganes, on the other hand, secured their first win of the new campaign last weekend when they edged out Las Palmas 2-1 at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

This followed a 1-1 draw with Osasuna in the season curtain-raiser on August 17, when Juan Soriano scored a 79th-minute own goal to cancel out Juan Cruz’s 22nd-minute opener.

Having both secured promotion from La Liga 2 last season, Real Valladolid and Leganes will be looking to grab the bragging rights in their first top-flight meeting since June 2020.

Real Valladolid vs Leganes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Leganes boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Valladolid have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Leganes have lost just one of their last eight competitive away matches while claiming three wins and four draws since the start of March.

Valladolid are unbeaten in their 11 competitive home games in 2024, picking up eight wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Real Valladolid vs Leganes Prediction

The two meetings between Real Valladolid and Leganes in the second tier last season ended all square and we anticipate another cagey affair this weekend. Valladolid’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are tipping them to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-0 Leganes

Real Valladolid vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Valladolid to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last eight clashes)

