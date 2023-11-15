Real Valladolid vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Real Valladolid will host Leganes at the Jose Zorrilla on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Segunda Division campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and are making an early push for the promotion playoffs. They beat Racing de Santander in their last game, with Anuar heading home the opener before former Chelsea man Kenedy came off the bench to score a brace and win the game for Paulo Pezzolano's team.

Real Valladolid sit third in the league table with 28 points from 15 games. They are six points behind their weekend opponents at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap with maximum points on home turf this Friday.

Leganes have performed brilliantly in the Spanish second tier this season and are looking to secure promotion to La Liga after a four-season absence. They beat Levante 2-1 last time out, with Miguel de la Fuente and Dani Raba getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn an early deficit.

Real Valladolid vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Valladolid and Leganes. The hosts have won five of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two more. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three competitive games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Leganes have the best defensive record in the Spanish second tier with a goal concession tally of just six.

Only one of Valladolid's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Los Pepineros have picked up 15 points on the road in the league this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Real Valladolid vs Leganes Prediction

Valladolid are on a three-game winning streak after losing two of their three games prior. They have won their last five home games on the bounce and will be looking forward to Friday's clash.

Leganes have won their last six games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last 10. They have won their last three away games but may have to settle for a point when they play this weekend.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 2-2 Leganes

Real Valladolid vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams at the Jose Zorrilla have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups at the Jose Zorrilla)