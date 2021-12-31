Real Valladolid vs Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more  | Segunda Division 2021-22

Two former La Liga clubs will take on each other on Sunday in the Segunda Division as Real Valladolid host Leganes at the Estadio Zorrilla.

Valladolid lie fifth in the table and in the playoff spots, while the visitors are languishing in 15th after making a slow start to the season. Valladolid picked up three wins on the trot before the winter break set in, while Leganes have changed managers and have begun to show signs of improvement.

However, it appears too late to salvage the promotion hopes of last year's playoff semifinalists.

Real Valladolid vs Leganes Head-to-Head

It's been close in recent games between the sides, with Valladolid winning the last two, one ending in a draw and the two games prior to that won by the visitors.

In general, the rivalry has been close, but Valladolid hold the edge, having won 14 of the 24 games between the sides. Leganes have won eight, with the others ending in draws.

Real Valladolid form guide (Segunda Division): W-W-L-W-L

Leganes form guide (Segunda Division): W-D-L-W-W

Real Valladolid vs Leganes team news

Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid have been hit by a COVID storm with six senior team players missing from action due to the viral infection. El Hacen and left-winger Hugo Vallejo are long-term absentees due to cruciate ligament issues.

Injured: El Hacen, Hugo Vallejo, Saidy Janko

Unavailable: Ruben Alcaraz, Sergio Leon, Kike Perez, Raul Carnero, Kiko Olivas

Suspended: None

Leganes

Fede Vico has been out since November with a cruciate ligament rupture. The attacking midfielder is the only player injured on Mehdi Nafti's roster. Center-back Kenneth Omeruo has been called up by his national team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Fede Vico

Unavailable: Kenneth Omeruo

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Leganes predicted XI

Real Valladolid predicted XI (4-4-2): Masip; Luis Perez, Javi Sanchez, J. El Yamiq, Nacho Martinez; Gonzalo Plata, Aguado, Roque Mesa, Toni Villa; Oscar Plano, Shon Weissman

Leganes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Villar; Xavier Quiintilla, Rodri Tarin, Javi Hernandez, Javier Rubio; Seydouba Cisse, Eraso; Lazar Randelovic, Ruben Pardo, Edgar Barcenas; Diego

Real Valladolid vs Leganes prediction

This is a unique situation for Juan Jose Rojo Martin. Though his team carry form into this game, the winter break might have stifled that. He has also had to deal with a burgeoning COVID crisis in the team.

While they are third in terms of form in their last six games in the table, Leganes are not far behind in fifth. Hence, we are going for a draw in this one.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Leganes

Also Read Article Continues below

C.D. Leganés @CDLeganes



🎙️ A las 13:00h, Mehdi Nafti ofrecerá la rueda de prensa previa al 🌤️ ¡Buenos días! ¿Qué es eso que viene por ahí? ¡El último entrenamiento de 2021! Desde las 11:00h en la I.D. Butarque a puerta cerrada 🔐🎙️ A las 13:00h, Mehdi Nafti ofrecerá la rueda de prensa previa al #RealValladolidLeganés del domingo en Zorrilla. 🌤️ ¡Buenos días! ¿Qué es eso que viene por ahí? ¡El último entrenamiento de 2021! Desde las 11:00h en la I.D. Butarque a puerta cerrada 🔐🎙️ A las 13:00h, Mehdi Nafti ofrecerá la rueda de prensa previa al #RealValladolidLeganés del domingo en Zorrilla. https://t.co/KvXbcWZokY

Edited by Peter P