Real Valladolid vs Lugo prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Valladolid host Lugo at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Real Valladolid are currently 3rd in the league, four points off Eibar at the top of the table. Pacheta's side have faltered of late, losing two of their last five games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Lugo on Saturday.

Lugo have been woeful of late and are currently 14th in the table. Ruben Albes' side have only won one of their last eight games and will hope to turn things around with a win against Valladolid on Saturday.

This will be a huge opportunity for Valladolid to potentially climb to 2nd in the table with a win.

Real Valladolid vs Lugo Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

Valladolid came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Shon Weissman and Toni Villa were enough to secure the win on the night.

Real Valladolid Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Lugo Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D

Real Valladolid vs Lugo Team News

Javi Sanchez will miss the game for Real Valladolid against Lugo on Saturday due to suspension

Real Valladolid

Javi Sanchez will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Hugo Vallejo is out for the season with a ligament injury.

Injured: Hugo Vallejo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Javi Sanchez

Lugo

Orest Lebedenko will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Alex Perez and David Mayoral are both unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Alex Perez, David Mayoral

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Orest Lebedenko

Real Valladolid vs Lugo Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Raul Carnero, Joaquin Fernandez, Javi Sanchez, Saidy Janko; Monchu, Alvaro Aguado, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano; Sergio Leon, Shon Weissman

Lugo Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Oscar Whalley; Roberto Canella, Diego Lopez, Alberto Rodriguez, Ricard Sanchez; Carlos Pita; Sebas, Juampe; Pablo Claveria; Jose Angel Carrillo, Iriome Gonzalez

Real Valladolid vs Lugo Prediction

Real Valladolid should have no trouble getting past a poor Lugo side on Saturday, given the difference in form and quality between the two teams.

We predict Real Valladolid will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 2-0 Lugo

