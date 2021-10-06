Real Valladolid vs Malaga prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Real Valladolid will host Malaga at Estadio Jose Zorrilla in a Segunda Division fixture on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Ponferradina last weekend. All four goals came in a thrilling second half, with Yuri scoring a brace for the hosts.

Mathieu Peybernes' 30th-minute strike was enough to give Malaga a 1-0 home win over Fuenlabrada.

Only goal difference separates the two sides in the table, with both teams having garnered 11 points from eight matches. Real Valladolid sit in ninth spot in the standings, while Malaga are directly beneath them in 10th place.

Real Valladolid vs Malaga Head-to-Head

Both sides have registered six wins apiece in their last 23 matches, with 11 games in the past ending in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their last official meeting, a 1-1 stalemate on matchday 26 of the 2013-14 La Liga campaign. Paraguayan legend Roque Santa Cruz, as well as Daniel Larsson, scored first-half goals to share the spoils.

The two sides have been in almost identical form and have each lost three of their last five matches.

Real Valladolid form guide: D-W-L-L-L

Malaga form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Real Valladolid vs Malaga Team News

Real Valladolid

The hosts have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players sidelined by fitness problems.

Kike Perez (muscle), Hugo Vallejo (ligament), Pablo Hervias (meniscus), Moctar Sidi El Hacen (ligament), Raul García (knee) and Jawad El Yamiq (muscle) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Diogo Queiroz is suspended due to the red card he received last Friday.

Injuries: Kike Perez, Hugo Vallejo, Pablo Hervias, Moctar Sidi El Hacen, Raul García, Jawad El Yamiq

Suspension: Diogo Queiroz

Malaga

Luis Munoz (ACL), Pablo Chavarria (knee) and Hicham Boussefiane (muscle) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

There are no suspension worries for the Andalusians.

Injuries: Hicham Boussefiane, Luis Munoz, Pablo Chavarria

Suspension: None

Real Valladolid vs Malaga Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto Jimenez (GK); Nacho, Kiko Olivas, Saidy Janko, Luis Perez; Anuar Tuhami, Roque Mesa, Alvaro Mendez, Gonzalo Plata; Sergio Leon, Shon Weissman

Malaga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Martin (GK); Braian Cufre, Mathieu Peybernes, Juande, Victor Gomez; Brandon Llamas, Paulino de la Fuente, Ramon Enriquez, Kevin Villodres; Jozabed, Roberto Fernandez

Real Valladolid vs Malaga Prediction

Both sides are almost evenly matched and the fact that draws have been the most recurring results between them historically reflects this.

There is little to choose from between them, although the hosts tend to be a bit more cagey in their play. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends in a compact game of few chances.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Malaga

Edited by Peter P