Real Valladolid vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Real Valladolid will go head-to-head with Mallorca as Sunday’s La Liga fixtures get underway at the José Zorrilla Stadium.

Javier Aguirre’s men will head into the weekend looking to snap their five-game winless run and pull clear of the danger zone.

Real Valladolid were on the receiving end of a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of defending champions Real Madrid last Sunday.

Pucela are currently on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine since March’s 2-1 victory over Espanyol.

With 28 points from 27 games, Valladolid are currently 16th in the La Liga table, level on points with 15th-placed Cadiz and one point above the relegation zone.

Mallorca, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Osasuna at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

Aguirre’s side have failed to win their last five matches, stretching back to February’s 4-2 win over 10-man Villarreal. Mallorca are currently 12th in the league table, having picked up 33 points from 27 games.

Real Valladolid vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 15 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Real Valladolid hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Mallorca have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Aguirre’s men are winless in their last four visits to the José Zorrilla Stadium, losing three and claiming one draw since a 3-1 win in June 2016.

Real Valladolid are currently on a run of one win in their last seven matches, losing four and claiming two draws.

Mallorca are winless in five consecutive outings, picking up two draws and losing three matches since mid-February.

Real Valladolid vs Mallorca Prediction

Fresh off the back of their humbling loss to Real Madrid, Real Valladolid will head into the weekend looking to restore some pride. Pucela have been solid on home turf in recent weeks and we are backing them to edge out the floundering visitors who are winless in five straight outings.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 2-1 Mallorca

Real Valladolid vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Valladolid

Tip 2: First to score - Real Valladolid (Pucela have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against Mallorca)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

