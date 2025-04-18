Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Real Valladolid will be looking to begin their push for survival in La Liga when they play host to Osasuna at the José Zorrilla Stadium on Sunday. Vicente Moreno’s men are unbeaten in their last five games against the home side since December 2020 and will head into the weekend looking to extend this impressive five-year streak.

Real Valladolid were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last Monday.

Alvaro Rubio’s side have lost five games on the bounce and are without a win in their last 12 league games, claiming one point from the last 36 available since a 1-0 victory over Real Betis on January 11.

This dire run of results has seen Real Valladolid plunge to the bottom of the La Liga standings, 14 points away from safety with seven games left to play.

On the other hand, Osasuna returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Girona 2-1 at the Estadio El Sadar.

Moreno’s men had failed to win their previous nine outings, losing four and claiming five draws — a result which saw them crash out of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in February.

Osasuna have picked up 38 points from their 31 La Liga matches so far to sit 12th in the league standings, but could move level with ninth-placed Real Sociedad with a win on Sunday.

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 40 wins from the last 97 meetings between the sides, Osasuna boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Valladolid have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 32 occasions.

Osasuna have lost just one of their last 10 visits to the José Zorrilla Stadium while picking up three wins and six draws since June 2003.

Real Valladolid have failed to win their last five home games, picking up just one point from a possible 15 since January’s 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

Osasuna have failed to win their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming four draws since a 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao on January 16.

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Prediction

While Real Valladolid find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table, they have seven games to flip the script and salvage their season. However, we predict Osasuna will build on their win over Girona and come away with the desired result here.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Osasuna

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

