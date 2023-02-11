Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

Real Valladolid and Osasuna will lock horns at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in round 21 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Los Rojillos are winless in their last four away games in the league and will be looking to end this poor spell.

Real Valladolid picked up successive league wins for the first time since October as they saw off Real Sociedad 1-0 last Sunday.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Valencia on January 29 which saw their run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions come to an end.

With 23 points from 20 matches, Real Valladolid are currently 13th in the La Liga table, level on points with 12th-placed Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, Osasuna failed to find their feet last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Espanyol.

They head into the weekend winless in three consecutive league matches, while they have managed just one win in their last seven outings since November.

With 29 points from 20 matches, Osasuna are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with eighth-placed Athletic Club.

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Osasuna hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Valladolid have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last three games against Real Valladolid, claiming two wins and one draw since a 3-2 loss in December 2020.

Real Valladolid are currently on a run of four wins from their last six home matches in the league since October.

Osasuna are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Prediction

While Real Valladolid will be looking to pick up a third win on the bounce, Sunday’s game pits them against an Osasuna side who are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Osasuna

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their previous five clashes)

