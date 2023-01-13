Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Real Valladolid will welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla in La Liga on Saturday (January 14).

Valladolid have 17 points from a possible 48 after 16 games. They sit in 15th spot ahead of their ninth league game at home. They lost their last home game to Real Madrid 2-0, but that was not the only recent setback they have suffered.

Pucela / Pucelanos lost their next two games to Alaves 1-0 and Mallorca 1-0. They could be overtaken by four other teams if they lose on Saturday. Valladolid hope to avoid the drop after earning promotion to La Liga last season, but that will only happen if they stop dropping points.

Vallecano, meanwhile, have settled down in the top ten after a bit of turbulence in the early stage of their campaign. The visitors are in ninth place with 23 points after 16 games. After finishing 12th last season, coach Andoni Iraola is eying a top-five finish and continental football.

However, Los Franjirrojos have been inconsistent and are winless in three outings, losing their previous game 2-1 to Real Betis. Vallecano's forward battery has been misfiring despite the presence of seasoned campaigners such as Sergio Camello (five goals), Isi Palazon (four) and Alvaro García (three).

Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, Valladolid lead 3-1.

In their last five games at the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid have won twice, Rayo Vallecano, once, with two games ending in draws.

Valladolid have scored seven goals and conceded thrice against Vallecano in their last five meetings.

The visitors have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away games.

Valladolid have won once and lost four times in their last five games, while Vallecano have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Rayo Vallecano – L-L-L-W-L; Real Valladolid – L-L-D-W-L.

Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

The hosts will be relying on their leading attacking threat Sergio Leon (five goals) but influential midfielder Anuar has been sidelined with injury.

Sergio Camello and Isi Palazon are not only leading the visitors’ attack but boast three assists apiece. They will look to come to the fore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, determined to redress their recent slump, Valladolid will leave no stone unturned to come out on top.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Valladolid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Valladolid to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Vallecano to score - Yes

