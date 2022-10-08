Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Real Betis will visit the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Sunday (October 9) to face Real Valladolid in La Liga, looking to return to winning ways.

Los Verdiblancos succumbed to only their second loss of the season after Celta Vigo beat them 1-0 last weekend. That saw them slip to fourth in the standings as Athletic Bilbao climbed above them with a victory by moving up to 16 points, one more than Betis.

Nevertheless, Manuel Pellegrini's side had no issues overcoming AS Roma in their midweek UEFA Europa League clash. The visitors back from a goal down to win 2-1, with Luis Henrique netting an 88th-minute winner.

Valladolid, meanwhile, are down in 15th place with seven points from as many games. They have won only twice, albeit both wins came in their last four outings.

That includes a defeat of Getafe in their last top-flight outing, where the Blanquivioletas fought back from 2-1 down to win a five-goal thriller.

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their previous 30 clashes, Betis have won 13 times and lost on seven occasions

Valladolid have won three of their last six meetings with Betis, having failed to win the last 11 meetings

Betis have lost just one of their last eight away game to Valladolid - a 2-0 defeat in July 2020

Following their win (3-0) over Valladolid in January this year in the Round 32 of the Copa de Rey, Betis will look to win two in a row against Valladolid for the first time since February 2002

After beating Getafe in their last game, Valladolid will look for back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time since November 2020

After losing 1-0 to Celta Vigo, Los Beticos risk losing back-to-back games for the first time since March this year.

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Prediction

The two teams may enter the clash on the back of contrasting results, but Betis are still the real deal, considering the quality in their ranks.

Valladolid may look to frustrate them by sitting deep, but the visitors should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Real Betis

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Betis

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far