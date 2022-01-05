Real Valladolid vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

The Copa del Rey features another set of matches this week as Real Betis take on Real Valladolid on Wednesday. Real Betis have been in impressive form this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Real Valladolid are in third place in the Segunda Division and are contenders for promotion this season. The home side edged Leganes to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Andalusians suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won 12 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed seven victories against Real Betis and will need to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Real Betis squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Real Valladolid form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Real Betis form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Team News

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Jawad El Yamiq is currently carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match. Real Valladolid are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jawad El Yamiq

Suspended: None

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Martin Montoya is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Real Betis have a long injury list at the moment and will need to dig deep to win this game.

Injured: Martin Montoya

Doubtful: German Pezzella, Claudio Bravo, Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Akouokou, Victor Camarasa

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Victor Perez, Javi Sanchez, Joaquin Fernandez, Nacho; Gonzalo Plata, Roque Mesa, Alvaro Aguado, Toni Villa; Oscar Plano, Shon Weissman

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Aitor Ruibal, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Alex Moreno; William Carvalho, Andres Guardado; Rodri, Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello; Borja Iglesias

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been in impressive form over the past year and will want to bounce back from their disappointing La Liga defeat over the weekend. The likes of Cristian Tello and Borja Iglesias have seen their roles diminish this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Valladolid can pack a punch on their day and have stepped up against top-flight opponents in the past. Real Betis are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-3 Real Betis

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi