Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact in the top flight this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. Los Blancos thrashed RB Salzburg by a 5-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Valladolid and have won 20 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's three victories.

Real Valladolid have lost each of their last six matches against Real Madrid in La Liga without scoring a single goal - their longest such run against Los Blancos in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in each of their last seven matches away from home against Real Valladolid in La Liga, with their previous such failure coming in a 1-0 defeat in November 2008.

Real Valladolid have won their last two home games in La Liga.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid seem to have peaked at the perfect time this season and were virtually unstoppable against RB Salzburg. Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe have been prolific over the past month and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Real Valladolid have a massive task on their hands and will need a miracle to keep Los Blancos at bay on Saturday. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-4 Real Madrid

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

