Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30, 2022

Real Valladolid will entertain reigning champions Real Madrid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in La Liga game on Friday (December 30).

The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in their previous outing. They have lost twice in their last three games and are 12th in the standings with 11 points.

Madrid, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after two games as goals from Eder Militao and Toni Kroos helped them to a 2-1 home win over Cadiz. Having dropped points in two of their last three games, they have slipped from pole position to trail leaders Barcelona by two points.

The hosts are coming off a 5-1 Copa del Rey second round against Arenas Club on Thursday. Sergio Escudero, Shon Weissman, Ivan Sanchez, Kike Perez and Sergio Leon were the scorers for Valladolid.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 100th time across competitions. Madrid lead 62-16, while 21 games have been drawn.

Madrid are unbeaten in their last 13 games against Valladolid, winning 11. They last met in the 2020-21 edition of the competition, where Madrid won 1-0 home and away.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Madrid are unbeaten in 16 of their last 17 La Liga games.

Madrid have the joint-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 33 goals in 14 games, while Valladolid have the fourth-worst attacking record, scoring 13 goals in 14 games.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Prediction

Valladolid have won their last three home games, scoring seven goals and conceding twice. Four of their five wins this season have come at home.

Madrid, meanwhile, have lost their last two away games across competitions. Nonetheless, as they're unbeaten against Valladolid since 2008, Los Blancos should record comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Karim Benzema to score any time - Yes

