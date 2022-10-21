Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid lock horns with Real Sociedad in an important clash at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Saturday.

Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side thrashed Celta Vigo by a 4-1 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this year. La Real edged Mallorca to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won 10 out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's five victories.

Real Sociedad have not been at their best against Real Valladolid in recent years and last picked up a home victory against the team in 2016.

Real Sociedad are on a winning streak of five matches in La Liga and will be intent on extending their impressive run this weekend.

Real Valladolid are unbeaten in their last three matches against Real Sociedad at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches in all competitions and have been defensively impressive this season.

Real Valladolid have scored 30% of their goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half this season - the highest percentage in La Liga.

Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been impressive so far this season and will be intent on securing a top-four finish. The likes of David Silva and Mikel Merino are often effective on their day and will look to step up this weekend.

Real Valladolid can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a few upsets this season. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedadto score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

