Real Valladolid vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Valladolid play their first home game of the 2021-22 Segunda Division season as they host Real Zaragoza at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Friday.

Both sides drew their opening games, leaving them 11th and 14th in the league table, respectively.

Real Valladolid have greater ambitions than 11th though, with the club looking to bounce straight back up to La Liga after finishing 19th last term.

The Blanquivioletas faced a tough trip to the Canary Islands in their opener, drawing 1-1 with Las Palmas. Marcos de Sousa opened the scoring for Valladolid early in the second half before Jese equalized for the hosts shortly after.

Real Zaragoza, in contrast, narrowly stayed up in La Liga 2 last season, finishing 15th in the standings, just four points clear of relegated Sabadell. They hosted newly-promoted Ibiza in their opener and struggled to get past German Parreno in the opposition goal as the game ended goalless.

Real Valladolid vs Real Zaragoza Head-To-Head

Real Valladolid have won five of the last 10 meetings between the two teams, with Real Zaragoza managing two draws and three wins.

Los Manos won the previous meeting between the two by a 3-2 scoreline at home, while Valladolid won the most recent encounter they hosted by the same scoreline.

Real Valladolid Form Guide in all competitions: D-L-L-L-L

Real Zaragoza Form Guide in all competitions: D-W-W-L-L

Real Valladolid vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Real Valladolid

Pacheta was without winger Victor Garcia and left-back Moi Delgado for the opener due to COVID-19, with the pair unlikely to feature once more. Garcia is the subject of interest from Real Zaragoza and may make a move before the transfer window ends.

El Hacen, Raul Carnero and Kike Perez remain out with long-term injuries. Given the performance against Las Palmas, Pacheta may opt to retain the same lineup. However, the likes of Fabian Orellana and Jordi Masip may get a look in.

Injured: El Hacen, Raul Carnero. Kike Perez

Doubtful: Victor Garcia, Moi Delgado

Suspended: None

Real Zaragoza

Juan Ignacio Martinez welcomed centre-back Lluis Lopez from Espanyol on a free transfer, and he may make his debut right away in place of youngster Alejandro Frances.

There are no major injury concerns at the moment, but given Zaragoza's struggles to score against Ibiza, Martinez may be tempted to draft Borja Sainz into his lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Roberto (GK); Joaquin Fernandez, Kiko Olivas, Javi Sanchez; Luis Perez, Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio, Lucas Olaza; Oscar Plano; Shon Weissman, Marcos de Sousa.

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Cristian Alvarez (GK); Fran Gamez, Lluis Lopez, Jair Amadoz, Pep Chavarria; Borja Sainz, Francho Serrano, Radosav Petrovic, Juan Narvaez; James Igbekeme, Ivan Azon

Real Valladolid vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Real Valladolid are the stronger side on paper, especially with Real Zaragoza looking toothless up front. Games between the two sides are usually high scoring affairs and Marcos de Sousa and Shon Weissman are favorites to find the net.

We expect a comfortable victory for Valladolid, with the visitors likely to shoot a blank once more.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 2-0 Real Zaragoza

