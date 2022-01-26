Real Valladolid vs Sporting Gijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Real Valladolid will host Sporting Gijon at the Estadio Jose Zorilla in a matchday 25 Spanish Segunda Division fixture on Friday.

The home side will continue their quest to secure automatic promotion and currently sit in third spot on 44 points, two points behind joint-leaders Almeria and Eibar.

Sporting Gijon are in 12th spot on 32 points and a win would take them within touching distance of the playoff spots.

Real Valladolid come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Real Zaragoza.

Gijon came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Amoriebieta on home turf. Aitor Garcia and Francisco Villalba scored second-half goals to cancel out Gorka Guruzeta's first-half strike for the visitors.

Real Valladolid vs Sporting Gijon Head-to-Head

Real Valldolid were victorious in 13 of the last 25 matches they have played against Sporting Gijon.

Six matches ended in a share of the spoils, the same number of victories that the visiting side have managed.

Their most recent meeting came in October when goals from Alvaro Aguardo and Gonzalo Plata helped Valladolid secure a 2-1 away victory.

Real Valladolid form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Sporting Gijon form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D

Real Valladolid vs Sporting Gijon Team News

Real Valladolid

Hugo Vallejo and Moctar Sidi El Hacen are unavailable due to injuries while Gonzalo Plata is suspended due to the red card he received against Real Zaragoza.

Injuries: Hugo Vallejo, Moctar Sidi El Hacen

Suspension: Gonzalo Plata

Sporting Gijon

Ivan Cuellar is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Ivan Cuellar

Suspension: None

Real Valladolid vs Sporting Gijon Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordi Maip (GK); Nacho, Javier Sanchez, Joaquin Fernandez, Luis Perez; Roque Mesa, Alvaro Aguado; Jon Morcillo, Oscar Plano, Kiko Perez; Shon Weissman

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Marino (GK); Pablo Garcia, Juan Berrocal, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Guille Rosas; Pedro Diaz, Christian Rivera; Victor Campuzano, Fran Villalba, Aitor Garcia; Uros Durdevic

Real Valladolid vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

The two sides are in need of all three points to boost their promotion bid and are likely to go all out for the win.

A victory for Real Valladolid would take them to the summit of the table, although Sporting Gijon are very capable of leaving Pucela with something. However, we are backing the home side to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Real Valladolid 2-1 Sporting Gijon

Edited by Peter P