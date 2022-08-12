Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2022

Newly promoted Real Valladolid will kick off their 2022-23 La Liga campaign against Villarreal at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five meetings between the two teams since 2018 and will look to keep that run going.

One year after their relegation to the second tier, Valladolid are back in the La Liga after finishing second in La Liga 2 last season.

The Pucela picked up 81 points from 42 games to finish behind league winners Almeria on goal difference. Valladolid enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, picking up four wins and two draws in six friendlies.

Meanwhile, Villarreal enjoyed a solid 2021-22 campaign, securing a seventh-placed finish in La Liga after picking up 59 points from 38 games.

Emery’s men also reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals, falling to a 5-2 aggregate defeat against Liverpool. Like Valladolid, Villarreal head into their weekend league opener off an impressive pre-season, picking up six wins and two draws in eight friendlies.

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Valladolid head into the weekend with a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 26 meetings between the two teams.

Villarreal have picked up 25 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Emery’s side are unbeaten in five games against Valladolid, claiming three wins and two draws since a 1-0 victory in 2018.

Villarreal are on a run of three wins from their last four away games in La Liga, with a 2-1 loss to Alaves in April being the only exception.

Valladolid head into the weekend unbeaten in ten games across competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws.

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Prediction

While Valladolid will look to maintain their fine run of results and kick off their top flight campaign on a high, they face the stern test of facing a more superior Villarreal side. The visitors should make use of their experience to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-1 Villarreal.

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Villarreal have kept four clean sheets in their last five games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams).

