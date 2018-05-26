Real Vs Liverpool - Scientific Astrologer predicts the winner

Astrological prediction on the outcome of Champions League Football 2018

Vintage class or youthful energy - what will triumph?

Exuberance will overcome experience in the 2018 Champions League final.

Real Madrid has an extraordinary galaxy of footballers who are amongst the best in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos or Kaylor Navas have an extraordinary set of horoscopes which has made them emerge winners thrice in the last four years in the Champions League.

Madrid's coach, the legendary Zinedine Zidane has pushed the frontiers further for the Spanish club. The entire football fraternity from the coach to the players of Real Madrid has Uranus, the planet of innovation and disruption in exaltation in their horoscopes. That’s the reason they have broken new grounds and stayed on top for long

The fact that the core of this Real Madrid group was in the winning teams of all these three finals will actually go against them this time. Also, the coach Zidane has won a historic consecutive Champions League and winning it thrice in a row would be an extremely difficult task.

Madrid are up against a younger crop of players from Liverpool. Interestingly, most of these 1990s born players have Pluto in own house similar to their coach Jurgen Klopp who has the mighty planet in exaltation. Pluto stands for regeneration, upheavals, and transformation.

Expect the pace of Liverpool to pose a huge challenge to the class of Real Madrid. Pluto is more powerful than Uranus and expects the mighty Madrid to be stunned and outclassed by the younger and intense Liverpool. The Liverpool team which was under lots of scrutinies in recent years will complete a memorable regeneration and comeback.

Expect Mohammed Salah, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane to become triumphant over the established stars of the Real Madrid. Salah, the rising star will be unstoppable and will reinforce his position as the future of football. Jurgen Klopp will go down in history as the man who turned it around for Liverpool.