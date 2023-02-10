Real Zaragoza vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Real Zaragoza will host Alaves at the Estadio de la Romareda on matchday 27 of the Segunda Division on Saturday (February 11).

Las Palmas leading the standings with 49 points – two points above second-placed Levante. The average gap between the league’s 22 teams is two points. It appears to be a tight race this term. The hosts are in 14th place with 33 points – one point behind Villarreal II and one above FC Andorra.

Los Manos have been plying their trade in the second tier since 2013-14, finishing tenth last season. They are eying the promotion playoffs, which is nine points away. Claiming maximum points against Alaves could move them closer, but they have been disappointing at home recently.

Alaves, meanwhile, are itching to return to La Liga, and their results are evident. They were relegated from the top flight last season after finishing at the bottom of the table – 20th out of 20. They're currently fourth in the standings, with 46 points – three behind Las Palmas – following 13 wins and seven draws in 26 games.

Babazorros have been flawless in their last three outings, prevailing over Eibar 2-0, Mirandes 3-1 and Racing Santander 3-0. They will seize top spot if they succeed at Estadio de la Romareda and if other results are favourable. However, Alaves have struggled against Zaragoza recently, claiming one win in their last five clashes.

Real Zaragoza vs Alaves Prediction

Zaragoza have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games against Alaves.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games against Alaves at home.

Zaragoza have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games.

Alaves have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away games.

Zaragoza have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Alaves have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Real Zaragoza – W-D-L-W-D; Alaves – W-W-W-L-L

With six goals and three assists, the hosts' talisman Giuliano Simeone remains their main attacking threat.

Luis Rioja has netted five times and delivered three assists, while Miguel de la Fuente has four goals and two assists. Both players are the top performers for the visitors this term. However, a high-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 2-2 Alaves

Real Zaragoza vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zaragoza to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Alaves to score - Yes

