Real Zaragoza vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division continues this weekend and will see Real Zaragoza host Almeria at La Romareda on Friday night.

Real Zaragoza have bounced back from their tough run of form in recent weeks. They beat Sporting Gijon 2-1 in their last game, with winter signing Jaume Grau scoring the opener and Ivan Azon Monzon the winner.

The hosts sit 15th in the league table, with 36 points from 29 games. They will look to continue their good run when they play on Friday and move up the table to keep their hopes of promotion alive.

Almeria are enjoying a good spell at the moment after a torrid start to the year. They beat Fuenlabadra 3-1 in their last game and could easily have doubled that tally with the quality of chances they created.

Almeria sit second in the Segunda Division standings with 58 points picked up so far. They are just one point behind Eibar at the top of the table and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win at the weekend.

Real Zaragoza vs Almeria Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Real Zaragoza and Almeria. The hosts have won nine of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Almeria won the game 3-0.

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Almeria Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Real Zaragoza vs Almeria Team News

Real Zaragoza

Alberto Zapater and Carlos Martin Vigaray are both out with knee injuries and will miss Friday's game. Alejandro Franches will return to the squad after missing the last game due to suspension. He will replace Jair Amador, who has been suspended from the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Alberto Zapater, Carlos Martin Vigaray

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jair Amador

Almeria

Daniel Carrico came off injured last time out and is expected to miss the weekend game as a result.

Injured: Daniel Carrico

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Zaragoza vs Almeria Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cristian Alvarez (GK); Pep Chavarria, Alejandro Franches, Lluis Lopez, Fran Gamez; Francho Serrano, Jaume Grau, Eugeni Valderrama; Juan Narvaez, Sabin Merino, Sergio Bermejo Lillo

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Sergio Akieme, Srdjan Babic, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samuel Costa, Inigo Eguaras; Largie Ramazani, Arnau Puigmal, Francisco Portillo; Umar Sadiq

Real Zaragoza vs Almeria Prediction

Real Zaragoza are on a run of back-to-back victories after going on an eight-game winless streak across all competitions, failing to score any goals in five of those outings.

Similarly, Almeria have won their last four games on the bounce after going winless in six straight games. The visitors, however, have the best attacking record in the league and the second-best defensive record and should be able to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-2 Almeria

Edited by Peter P