×
Create
Notifications

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Real Zaragoza v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Smartbank
Real Zaragoza v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Smartbank
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 23, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Preview

Real Zaragoza will welcome Amorebieta to the Estadio La Romareda for a matchday 33 fixture in the Segunda Division on Friday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Cartagena last weekend. Julian Delmas, Mohammed Dauda and Yann Bodiger all found the back of the net to help the Murcians secure all three points.

Amorebieta settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw with Alcorcon on home turf.

𝘿𝙚 𝙫𝙪𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙖 💫🤍 @sergio17bermejo 💙 https://t.co/6x6uVCdAzq

The stalemate means the Basque outfit currently sit in 21st spot. They have garnered 27 points from 37 matches and are nine points from safety. Real Zaragoza sit in 14th place and have 42 points to show for their efforts in 32 matches.

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in the first leg in November 2021. Alvaro Gimenez's early strike was canceled out by Jair's own goal to ensure both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Zaragoza's defeat to Cartagena halted a four-game winning streak. Amorebieta are on a seven-game winless run and this poor form could see them relegated after just one season in the Spanish second division.

Real Zaragoza form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Amorebieta form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta Team News

Real Zaragoza

Francho Serrano, Daniel Lasure, Jaume Grau and Carlos Vigaray have all been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Francho Serrano, Daniel Lasure, Jaume Grau, Carlos Vigaray

Suspension: None

🎟 ¡Gana una entrada doble para disfrutar del partido contra el @GironaFC en La Romareda! Si eres cliente de @caixabank, participa aquí:a.cstmapp.com/p/935571 antes del 29 de marzo. Y si aún no eres cliente, date de alta ya y entra en el sorteo. https://t.co/7517QcbsmU

Amorebieta

Josu Ozkoidi is the only injury absentee for the visitors.

Injury: Josu Ozkoidi

Suspension: None

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez (GK); Pep Chavarria, Jair, Alejandro Frances, Francisco Lopez; Eugeni, Radosav Petrovic, Alberto Zapater; Sabin, Alvaro Gimenez, Puche

Amorebieta Predicted XI (5-3-2): Roberto Santamaria (GK); Andoni Lopez, Jon Irazabal, Peru Nolaskoain, Markel Lozano, Gaizka Larrazabal; Iker Bilbao, Mikel San Jose, Javi Rios; Gorka Guruzeta, Sergio Moreno

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta Prediction

Amorebieta have not performed at the expected levels since their promotion and are running out of time to avoid relegation. Real Zaragoza have been largely inconsistent throughout the season but have been in fine form in recent weeks.

The Aragonese still have an outside shot at making the playoff spots if they can finish the season strong. The hosts are favorites to emerge triumphant and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 2-0 Amorebieta

Edited by Peter P
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी