Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Real Zaragoza will welcome Amorebieta to the Estadio La Romareda for a matchday 33 fixture in the Segunda Division on Friday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Cartagena last weekend. Julian Delmas, Mohammed Dauda and Yann Bodiger all found the back of the net to help the Murcians secure all three points.

Amorebieta settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw with Alcorcon on home turf.

The stalemate means the Basque outfit currently sit in 21st spot. They have garnered 27 points from 37 matches and are nine points from safety. Real Zaragoza sit in 14th place and have 42 points to show for their efforts in 32 matches.

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in the first leg in November 2021. Alvaro Gimenez's early strike was canceled out by Jair's own goal to ensure both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Zaragoza's defeat to Cartagena halted a four-game winning streak. Amorebieta are on a seven-game winless run and this poor form could see them relegated after just one season in the Spanish second division.

Real Zaragoza form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Amorebieta form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta Team News

Real Zaragoza

Francho Serrano, Daniel Lasure, Jaume Grau and Carlos Vigaray have all been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Francho Serrano, Daniel Lasure, Jaume Grau, Carlos Vigaray

Suspension: None

Amorebieta

Josu Ozkoidi is the only injury absentee for the visitors.

Injury: Josu Ozkoidi

Suspension: None

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez (GK); Pep Chavarria, Jair, Alejandro Frances, Francisco Lopez; Eugeni, Radosav Petrovic, Alberto Zapater; Sabin, Alvaro Gimenez, Puche

Amorebieta Predicted XI (5-3-2): Roberto Santamaria (GK); Andoni Lopez, Jon Irazabal, Peru Nolaskoain, Markel Lozano, Gaizka Larrazabal; Iker Bilbao, Mikel San Jose, Javi Rios; Gorka Guruzeta, Sergio Moreno

Real Zaragoza vs Amorebieta Prediction

Amorebieta have not performed at the expected levels since their promotion and are running out of time to avoid relegation. Real Zaragoza have been largely inconsistent throughout the season but have been in fine form in recent weeks.

The Aragonese still have an outside shot at making the playoff spots if they can finish the season strong. The hosts are favorites to emerge triumphant and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 2-0 Amorebieta

