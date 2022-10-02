Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

Real Zaragoza will host Eibar at the Estadio La Romareda in round eight of the Spanish LaLiga 2 on Monday (October 3).

Los Armeros are yet to taste victory away from home this season and are looking to end this dry spell.

Zaragoza were denied a third victory on the spin on Saturday, when they fell to a 2-0 away to Mirandes.

Before that, they picked up their first win of the season, beating Ponferradina 2-1 on September 11, before claiming a slender 1-0 victory over Sporting Gijon six days later.

With eight points from seven games, Zaragoza are 17th in the standings, behind Lugo on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Eibar maintained their 100% home record when they saw off Racing Santander 2-1 last time out. They have now won all four home games this season and boast the division’s best point tally at home.

With 13 points from a possible 21, Eibar are fourth in the standings but could move level on points with first-placed Las Palmas with all three points on Monday.

Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Zaragoza boasts a superior record in this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 11 meetings.

Eibar have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Zaragoza have won their previous three LaLiga2 home games against Eibar, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Eibar are without a win away from home this season, picking up one draw and losing two of their three games.

Los Armeros boast the division’s second-best attacking record, scoring 12 goals from their seven games so far.

Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Prediction

While Eibar have enjoyed a solid start to the season, they take a trip to a bogey Estadio La Romareda where they have lost on their last three visits in the LaLiga2. Zaragoza should make use of their home advantage and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-1 Eibar

Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three scored in four of the last five meetings between Zaragoza and Eibar.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes