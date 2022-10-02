Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

Real Zaragoza will host Eibar at the Estadio La Romareda in round eight of the Spanish LaLiga 2 on Monday (October 3).
Los Armeros are yet to taste victory away from home this season and are looking to end this dry spell.
Zaragoza were denied a third victory on the spin on Saturday, when they fell to a 2-0 away to Mirandes.
Before that, they picked up their first win of the season, beating Ponferradina 2-1 on September 11, before claiming a slender 1-0 victory over Sporting Gijon six days later.
With eight points from seven games, Zaragoza are 17th in the standings, behind Lugo on goal difference.
Meanwhile, Eibar maintained their 100% home record when they saw off Racing Santander 2-1 last time out. They have now won all four home games this season and boast the division’s best point tally at home.
With 13 points from a possible 21, Eibar are fourth in the standings but could move level on points with first-placed Las Palmas with all three points on Monday.
Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Zaragoza boasts a superior record in this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 11 meetings.
- Eibar have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.
- Zaragoza have won their previous three LaLiga2 home games against Eibar, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.
- Eibar are without a win away from home this season, picking up one draw and losing two of their three games.
- Los Armeros boast the division’s second-best attacking record, scoring 12 goals from their seven games so far.
Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Prediction
While Eibar have enjoyed a solid start to the season, they take a trip to a bogey Estadio La Romareda where they have lost on their last three visits in the LaLiga2. Zaragoza should make use of their home advantage and force a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-1 Eibar
Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three scored in four of the last five meetings between Zaragoza and Eibar.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)
