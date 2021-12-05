Real Zaragoza vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Spanish Segunda Division returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Zaragoza play host to Eibar at La Romareda Stadium on Monday.

Both sides secured their place in the second round of the Copa del Rey last time out and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Real Zaragoza opened their Copa del Rey campaign on a bright note as they claimed a 1-0 win away against CD Mensajero.

Juan Ignacio Martinez’s men now turn their attention to La Liga 2 where they have failed to win their last two games, picking up a draw and losing one.

With 23 points from 18 games, Real Zaragoza are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with UD Ibiza and Sporting Gijon.

Meanwhile, Eibar made it two wins from two as they edged out Gernika Club 2-1 in round one of the Copa del Rey last time out.

Gaizka Garitano’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last six games, picking up four wins and two draws in that time.

This fine run of results sees Eibar sit in second place on the log, six points adrift of league leaders Almeria.

Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Head-To-Head

With five wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Real Zaragoza head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Eibar have picked up two wins in that time, while two games have ended in draws.

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Eibar Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Team News

Real Zaragoza

The hosts will take to the pitch without Martin Vigaray and Daniel Lasure, who are currently recuperating from knee and groin problems respectively.

Injured: Martin Vigaray, Daniel Lasure

Suspended: None

Eibar

Eibar’s only concern on the injury front remains Franchu, who has been sidelined through a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Injured: Franchu

Suspended: None

Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicticted XI (4-4-2): Alvaro Ratón; Angel López, Lluís López, Enrique Clemente, Carlos Nieto; César Yanis, Alberto Zapater, Íñigo Eguaras, James Igbekeme; Ivan Azón Monzón, Adrián González

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Róber; Esteban Burgos, Xabier Etxeita, Cristian Glaude, Roberto Olabe; Miguel Atienza; Quique, Yanis Rahmani, Ager Aketxe; Fernando Llorente

Real Zaragoza vs Eibar Prediction

Eibar head into the game on a solid run of results and will be looking to close the gap on first-placed Almeria. While we expect Real Zaragoza to put up a fight, we anticipate the visitors will snatch a slender win on Monday.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-2 Eibar

