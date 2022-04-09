Real Zaragoza vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

Real Zaragoza host Girona at the Estadio la Romareda in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Zaragoza are currently 15th in the league, 13 points above the relegation zone. Juan Ignacio Martinez's side have been poor of late and are winless in their last three games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Girona on Sunday.

Girona, on the other hand, have been flying of late and are currently fourth in the league. Michel's side have won their last five games on the trot and will look to take that momentum into the game against Zaragoza on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Real Zaragoza vs Girona Head-to-Head

Girona have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five games against Zaragoza, winning two of them.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Cristhian Stuani leveled late on to make sure the spoils were shared after Valentin Vada gave Zaragoza the lead on the night.

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Girona Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Real Zaragoza vs Girona Team News

Lasure will be a huge miss for Zaragoza

Real Zaragoza

Daniel Lasure picked up a knock earlier this week and is out for the game. Meanwhile, Juan Narvaez, Radosav Petrovic, Francho Serrano, Jaume Grau and Carlos Vigaray are all still out injured.

Injured: Daniel Lasure, Juan Narvaez, Radosav Petrovic, Francho Serrano, Jaume Grau, Carlos Vigaray

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Girona

Borja Garcia will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Kebe and Dario Sarmiento are both unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ibrahima Kebe, Dario Sarmiento

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Borja Garcia

Real Zaragoza vs Girona Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Josep Chavarria, Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Eugeni Valderrama, Alberto Zapater, Valentin Vada; Ivan Azon, Borja Sainz, Alvaro Gimenez

Girona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Carlos; David Junca, Bernardo, Juanpe; Jairo, Victor Sanchez, Pol Lozano, Arnau Martinez; Samu Saiz, Alex Baena, Cristhian Stuani

Real Zaragoza vs Girona Prediction

It's hard to see Girona losing this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Girona will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 0-2 Girona

Edited by Adit Jaganathan