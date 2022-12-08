Real Zaragoza vs Huesca Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Real Zaragoza will welcome their Aragon neighbours Huesca in a Spanish Segunda Division matchday 20 fixture on Saturday (December 10).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Albacete on Tuesday. Huesca claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over FC Andorra on Wednesday. Juan Carlos scored the winner from the spot in the 58th minute after Marti Vila Garcia was sent off for two bookable offences.

The win saw the Azulgranas climb to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 27 points from 19 matches. Zaragoza, meanwhile, are 16th with 22 points and are four points above the relegation zone.

Real Zaragoza vs Huesca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Huesca have won three of their last 12 games against Zaragoza, who have four wins, while five games have been drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 stalemate in April.

Zaragoza have won just one of their last seven games across competitions but are unbeaten in four league games, drawing three.

Twelve of Huesca's last 13 league games have produced two goals or fewer.

Three of Zaragoza's last four league games have seen both teams score.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced two goals or fewer.

Huesca are winless in five games on the road across competitions.

Real Zaragoza vs Huesca Prediction

Huesca snapped a three-game winless run in the league with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Andorra, with the win putting them back in contention for the playoff spots.

Zaragoza, meanwhile, are closer to the relegation zone, so they will want to avoid a defeat against their Aragon rivals.

Zaragoza have shown a penchant for draws in recent months, with three of their last four games ending in a share of the spoils. Although either team could nick a win, the two teams could cancel each other in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-1 Huesca

Real Zaragoza vs Huesca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

