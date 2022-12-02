Real Zaragoza vs Ibiza Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022 

Real Zaragoza will host Ibiza at La Romareda on Saturday (December 3) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have struggled this season and sit just above the drop zone a decade after their last La Liga campaign. Zaragoza played out a 2-2 draw against Burgos last time out and looked set to come away with all three points before their opponents scored a late equaliser. Zaragoza are 16th in the standings, with 18 points from 17 games.

Ibiza, meanwhile, have had an even worse campaign than Zaragoza, with managers Javier Baraja and Juan Antonio Anquela losing their jobs, the latter lasting only one month in charge. Ibiza lost 1-0 to Andorra in a tense affair last time out, which saw Ivan Morante and Papakouli Diop receive red cards minutes after their second-half introduction.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the Segunda Division standings with just 12 points.

Real Zaragoza vs Ibiza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark just the third meeting between Zaragoza and Ibiza. Both their previous matchups have ended level, most recently a 2-2 draw in the league.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Ibiza have picked up just four points on the road in the league this season. Only Mirandes (3) have picked up fewer.

Only two of Zaragoza's seven league defeats this season have come at home.

The visitors have scored just 11 league goals this season. Only Racing de Santander (9) have scored fewer.

Los blanquillos have scored six league goals at home this season, the second-fewest in the Segunda Division.

Real Zaragoza vs Ibiza Prediction

Zaragoza are on a five-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 12 games across competitions. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Ibiza, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last nine league games. They have lost three of their last four away outings and could lose again.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-0 Ibiza

Real Zaragoza vs Ibiza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zaragoza

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of the visitors' last six games.)

