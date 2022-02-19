Real Zaragoza vs Las Palmas prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Zaragoza host Las Palmas at the Estadio de la Romareda in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Real Zaragoza are currently 17th in the league, four points off the relegation zone. Juan Ignacio Martinez's side have been in woeful form of late and have failed to win any of their last eight games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are currently seventh in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to sixth. Pepe Mel's side have also been in inconsistent form recently, having won only one of their last five games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Zaragoza on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Real Zaragoza vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head

Real Zaragoza have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Las Palmas, having won four of them.

Zaragoza came away as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A goal from Sergio Bermejo and a brace from Alvaro Gimenez were enough to secure the win with Jonathan Viera and Benito getting on the scoresheet for Las Palmas.

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L

Las Palmas Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Real Zaragoza vs Las Palmas Team News

Real Zaragoza

Zaragoza have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Leganes last time out. Alberto Zapater and Carlos Vigaray are both still out injured.

Injured: Alberto Zapater, Carlos Vigaray

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Las Palmas

Enzo Loiodice and Raul Navas are suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Pejino will be unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Pejino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Enzo Loiodice, Raul Navas

Real Zaragoza vs Las Palmas Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Josep Chavarria, Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Eugeni Vaderrama, Radosav Petrovic, Francho Serrano; Juan Narvaez, Borja Sainz, Ivan Azon

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Raul Fernandez; Sergi Cardona, Eric Curbelo, Erick Ferigra, Alvaro Lemos; Maikel Mesa, Kirian Rodriguez; Roberto Gonzalez, Jonathan Viera, Alberto Moleiro; Jese

Real Zaragoza vs Las Palmas Prediction

Both sides have been in disappointing form of late and that should come to the fore during the game.

We predict a tight game, with Las Palmas coming away with a win.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-2 Las Palmas

