Real Zaragoza vs Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Real Zaragoza will host Leganes at La Romarede in a Segunda Division fixture on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Las Palmas last weekend. Alvaro Gimenez scored a second-half brace to guide Los Blanquillos to all three points.

Leganes could not be separated in a goalless draw with Real Oviedo on home turf.

The stalemate left Los Pepineros in the relegation zone, with 15 points from 16 games only good enough for 20th place. Real Zaragoza climbed up to ninth place on 22 points.

Real Zaragoza vs Leganes Head-to-Head

Leganes have four wins from their last nine games against Real Zaragoza. Three matches have ended in stalemates while Monday's hosts were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Leganes ran riot in a 5-0 victory away from home.

The hosts are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run. They have won each of their last three games, having initially become the first team in Segunda Division history to draw nine matches consecutively. Leganes have won one and drawn two of their last five league matches.

Real Zaragoza form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Leganes form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Real Zaragoza vs Leganes Team News

Real Zaragoza

Martin Vigaray and Daniel Lasure have been sidelined by knee and groin injuries respectively. Fran Gamez will miss the game through suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Martin Vigaray, Daniel Lasure

Suspension: Fran Gamez

Leganes

Cheick Doukoure (leg), Unai Bustinza (hip), Edgar Yoel Barcenas and Javier Aviles (muscle) have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injuries: Cheick Doukoure, Unai Bustinza, Edgar Yoel Barcenas, Javier Aviles

Suspension: None

Real Zaragoza vs Leganes Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Carlos Nieto, Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Lluis Marmol; Christian Rivera, Francho Serrano, Victor Campuzano; Nacho Mendez, Borja Sainz, Alvaro Gimenez

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Villar; Sergi Palencia, Bruno González, Sergio Gonzalez, Javier Hernandez; Luis Perea, Gaku Shibasaki; Lazar Randelovic, Javier Eraso, Jose Manuel Arnaiz; Fede Vico

Real Zaragoza vs Leganes Prediction

Real Zaragoza are still within touching distance of the playoff spots and only their propensity for stalemates earlier in the season hampered them from competing for automatic promotion.

Having broken free of the shackles of draws, the Aragon outfit will be looking to build on their recent fine run. Leganes look a different side to the one that was on the cusp of promotion last term and they need to start picking up the pace to avoid suffering relegation to the third tier.

The visitors still have enough quality to trouble Zaragoza but we are backing the home side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-0 Leganes

Edited by Peter P