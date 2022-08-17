Real Zaragoza vs Levante preview, prediction, team news and more | Segunda Division 2022-23

Real Zaragoza will host Levante at La Romareda as both teams look to get their first win under their belt.

In the first round of action in the Segunda division, only three fixtures ended without decisive outcomes. Both Real Zaragoza and Levante drew their respective fixtures last weekend.

Zaragoza played out a goalless draw against Las Palmas while Levante went down to 10 men in their goalless draw against Huesca.

Real Zaragoza vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante had the better of Real Zaragoza in recent times, winning two out of their last five outings across divisions. Zaragoza won just once with two ending in draws

The last time they played each other was in a club friendly in 2018 when Levante were held to a 1-1 draw by their rivals.

Real Zaragoza form guide (in Segunda division): D

Levante form guide (in Segunda division): D

Real Zaragoza vs Levante Team News

Real Zaragoza

Carlos Martin Vigaray is on the injury list for the hosts. They do not have any suspensions ahead of this weekend's outing.

Injured: Carlos Martin Vigaray

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Levante

Roger Brugue picked up a red card in the dying minutes of the opening game last weekend and will miss this tie.

Injured: None

Suspended: Roger Brugue

Doubtful: None

Real Zaragoza vs Levante Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alvaro Raton; Pep Chavarria, Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Radosav Petrovic, Francho Serrano, Sergio Bermejo; Juan Narvaez, Ivan Azon, Miguel Puche

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Jose Campana, Pepelu, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Dani Gomez

Real Zaragoza vs Levante Prediction

Both teams were strong pre-tournament favorites to gain promotion this season and both will look to get their first win of the season.

The first week of Segunda action was barely impressive, with a very low number of goals scored. Expectations will be higher this weekend after all the teams got their first match out of the way.

Levante possess a slightly better squad between the two teams. Nonetheless, this could be an even contest on the day.

It is difficult to predict a winner, with no team showing any signs of superiority in the first round. A draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-1 Levante

