Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Real Zaragoza will welcome Real Valladolid to Ibercaja Estadio in the Segunda Division on Saturday. The hosts are winless in three league games thus far, suffering two losses. Valladolid, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games, recording two wins.

Zaragoza had lost their first two games of the season, and in their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Castellon last week. After a goalless first half, Brian Cipenga gave Castellon the lead in the 59th minute, and Dani Gómez pulled Zaragoza level in the 86th minute.

The visitors got their campaign underway with wins over AD Ceuta and Castellon, but were held to a goalless draw by Cordoba last week. They failed to score for the first time this season while keeping a third consecutive clean sheet.

Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 89 times in all competitions. They have been closely matched in this fixture, with the hosts leading 30-29 in wins and 30 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Segunda Division campaign, and both teams registered home wins.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping three clean sheets.

Zaragoza have won two of their last nine games in this fixture, with both wins registered at home.

Pucelanos have lost just one of their last 14 Segunda Division games, with that defeat registered away from home.

Los Blanquillos are winless in their last four Segunda Division games, suffering three defeats. They have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five league games.

Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Los Maños earned their first point of the league campaign last week and will look to build on that form here. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last two games. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in this fixture, recording two wins.

Pucelanos have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, scoring four goals without conceding. They have lost just one of their last four meetings against Zaragoza, failing to score in two.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign, and considering their recent record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 0-2 Real Valladolid

Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Valladolid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

