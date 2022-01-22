Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Zaragoza will welcome Real Valladolid to La Romareda for a matchday 24 fixture in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Ponferradina two weeks ago.

Real Valladolid secured maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Burgos CF. Cristo scored the winning goal with 10 minutes to go in the game.

The victory helped them climb to second spot in the table, having garnered 43 points from 23 games. They are three points behind table-toppers Almeria. Zaragoza sit in 16th place on 27 points.

Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Real Valladolid have 12 wins from their last 24 matches against Real Zaragoza. Five matches ended in victory for the hosts, while seven games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August when goals from Javier Sanchez and Toni Villa helped Valladolid secure a 2-0 home win on matchday two.

The home side are currently on a four-game winless run in all competitions. Real Valladolid have won five of their last six games in all competitions.

Real Zaragoza form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Real Valladolid form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid Team News

Real Zaragoza

Carlos Martin Vigaray and Daniel Lasure are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Daniel Lasure, Carlos Martin Vigaray

Real Valladolid

Hugo Vallejo and Moctar Sidi El Hacen are the only injury absentees for the visitors.

Injuries: Moctar Sidi El Hacen, Hugo Vallejo

Suspension: None

Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cristian Alvarez (GK); Pep Chavarria, Jair, Lluis Marmol, Francisco Lopez; Borja Sainz, Radosav Petrovic, Francho Serrano, Sergio; Juan Narvaez, Alvaro Gimenez

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip (GK); Nacho, Joaquin Fernandez, Javier Sanchez, Ivan Fresneda; Toni Villa, Alvaro Mendez, Roque Mesa, Gonzalo Plata; Shon Weissman, Oscar Plano

Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Real Valladolid are the more in-form team and will be seeking maximum points to keep their promotion aspirations on track.

Zaragoza's recent poor run has seen them drawn into the relegation horizon and the Aragonese need to start accruing points to steer further clear of the drop. However, we are backing Real Valladolid to emerge victorious with a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 0-1 Real Valladolid

