Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Zaragoza host Sporting Gijon at Estadio La Romareda on Sunday in Segunda Division, hoping to build on their last victory.

Los Manos ended their run of nine consecutive draws with a 1-0 victory over Burgos on Thursday, with substitute Alvaro Gimenez scoring just seven minutes before stoppage-time.

It got the side, then hovering above the relegation zone, up to 16th in the table, but remain six points off their weekend rivals.

The Rojiblancos are currently on a four-game winless run, losing thrice, as the side have lost some of the momentum they generated earlier on in the campaign.

Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon Head-To-Head

Zaragoza have won eight of their last 21 clashes with Sporting Gijon, losing only four times.

A total of nine games have ended in draws during this period, including a 0-0 stalemate in their last encounter, which came in April this year. That draw also took place in Zaragoza.

Real Zaragoza Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-W

Sporting Gijon Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon Team News

Real Zaragoza

The injured trio of Daniel Lasure, Valentín Vada and Juanjo Narváez all completed their final training session on Friday and might feature for this clash.

Alvaro Gimenez may come into the XI following his off-the-bench heroics against Burgos on Thursday.

The 30-year-old popped up with a winner late on, scoring the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Gijon

The Rojiblancos were dealt an injury blow in training on Thursday when their captain Pablo Perez went off with a muscle injury.

Tests revealed a meniscus tear and the club have confirmed that the player will now remain out for two to three months.

Injured: Pablo Perez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza (4-4-2): Cristian Álvarez; Alejandro Francés, Lluís López, Jair Amador, Pep Chavarría; Sergio Bermejo, Alberto Zapater, Íñigo Eguaras, Nano Mesa; Iván Azón, Francho Serrano.

Sporting Gijon (4-2-3-1): Diego Mariño; Bohdan Milovanov, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Juan Berrocal, Pablo García; Pedro Díaz, José Gragera; Aitor García, Fran Villalba, Gaspar Campos; Uroš Đurđević.

Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Zaragoza are the draw specialists of the division this season.

While it shows they're hard to beat, it also reflects on their inability to kill the game off.

Considering Gijon are currently on a downward spiral, a draw seems like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-1 Sporting Gijon

