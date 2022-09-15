Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2022-23 

Real Zaragoza will welcome Sporting Gijon to La Romareda on matchday six of the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday (September 17).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 away victory over Ponferradina last weekend. Giulano Simeone scored in either half to guide the visitors to victory.

Gijon, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Racing Santander at home. Matheus Aias stepped off the bench to wrap up proceedings in injury time after Sekou Gassama had put the visitors ahead in the first half.

The defeat saw the Asturians drop to ninth in the points table, having garnered eight points from five games. Zaragoza are in 16th place, two points above the relegation zone.

Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon Head-to-Head

Zaragoza have 37 wins from their last 90 games against Gijon, who have won 32, while 21 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February. In a thriller, Gijon equalise in the fourth minute of injury time only for Ivan Azon to score a dramatic winner for Zaragoza two minutes later.

Real Zaragoza form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Sporting Gijon form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-D

Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon Team News

Real Zaragoza

Alejandro Frances and Ivan Azon are unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Alejandro Frances, Ivan Azon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Gijon

Christian Rivera, Jony and Jose Angel Cote are unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Christian Rivera, Jony, Jose Angel Cote

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon Predicted XIs

Real Zaragoza (4-4-2): Cristian Alvarez (GK); Gabriel Fuentes, Jair, Liuis Marmol, Francisco Lopez; Sergio, Valentin Vada, Jaume Grau, Manuel Molina; Victor Mollejo, Giuliano Simeone

Sporting Gijon (4-2-3-1): Diego Marino (GK); Pol Valentin, Carlos Izquierdoz, Pablo Insua, Guillermo Rosas; Jose Gragera, Pedro Diaz; Dani Queipo, Cristo, Juan Otero; Uros Djurdjevic

Real Zaragoza vs Sporting Gijon

Gijon have been the more consistent team, although they failed to turn up in their defeat to Santander. The loss ended their unbeaten start to the campaign, so Los Rojiblancos will seek an immediate response.

Zaragoza, meanwhile, registered their first win of the campaign last weekend and will want to build on that. However, Gijon could prove to be a tricky opponent, and the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 1-1 Sporting Gijon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav