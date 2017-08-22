Why Messi is yet to sign new contract and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 22nd August 2017

Here's a quick recap of all the important transfer news and rumours of the day.

by Harsh Biyani 22 Aug 2017

Messi to wait before signing new deal

The summer transfer window is just a few days away from being shut. Clubs from Europe's top 5 leagues are rushing to add players to their squad before the window closes.

Here's a quick look at all the important transfer news and rumours from across Europe.

La Liga

Barcelona near €40m Seri Deal

Barcelona are one step closer to signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, reports RAC-1. The Ivory Coast international’s agent is already in Barcelona negotiating the player’s contract with the Catalans.

The two parties have all but finalised an agreement over a four-year deal.

Lionel Messi to hold off on new contract until Barcelona complete big signings

World football's demigod, Lionel Messi, has sparked fear among Barcelona fans, by claiming that he will not sign a new contract until the club buys some big players.

With Neymar gone and Suarez injured, Messi is said to be growing concerned with his future at the club, according to the Daily Express.

Barcelona are monitoring Keita

Barcelona are scouting RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita as the club continue to look for signings before the close of the transfer window.

Keita, who has been a long-term target for Liverpool, was scouted by Barcelona representatives during Leipzig’s defeat by Schalke at the weekend, with Leon Goretzka also under observation.

Pereira set for Valencia move

Valencia are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, reports Cadena Ser Valencia.

Pereira spent last term on loan at Granada and looks poised to return to La Liga to gain further first-team experience in 2017/18.