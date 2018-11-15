LaLiga 2018-19: Why Barcelona need to improve their defense

gaurav vats FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 105 // 15 Nov 2018, 19:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

The Spanish giants are again under the spotlight for their defense. The name 'Barcelona' makes us think about their passing, their great players, their great fans and many more positive things, but lately they have also come to be known for an unwanted aspect.

Barcelona are not only scoring goals, but also conceding a lot of them: they have conceded 18 so far this season. They have given up goals at an average of 1.5 per game, which is certainly a big warning for Ernesto Valverde.

Let's look at Sunday's game against Real Betis. Before this, Barcelona were unbeaten in 42 consecutive home games - the best record by any team in Europe. Real Betis, on the other hand, were 15th in the league.

Despite all that, Barcelona lost to 3-4. Before the start of the season Barcelona's attack was greatly praised, but left unattended, their defense has crumbled. The players they have like Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba are just not doing enough.

Barcelona are ranked as the 6th weakest defense in LaLiga, which is not something any of their fans would want to hear. Despite having such a great set of players, they seem to be lacking in the height factor. During corners in particular, they don't have many players with good height who can bunt the ball away.

A majority of fans blame Clement Lenglet for the right side of defense. However, considering Pique's World Cup performance, he has to do more to remain in the eyes of the manager. Valverde is also not looking at players like Nelson Semedo who are desperate for an opportunity in the starting XI.

With Luis Enrique, Barcelona were good at attacking as well as defending. In 38 games last year, they just conceded 29 goals!

Since Barcelona now face have to face a lot of tough competition in the coming Champions League games, they must look for improvement and try to focus on defending well along with effective striking.

Until Valverde registers some improvement in this area, Barcelona's chances in Europe don't look too bright.