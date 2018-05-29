Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Real Madrid

In the light of Cristiano Ronaldo casting doubts over his future, here are the reasons why he might actually quit Real Madrid

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 12:57 IST
5.85K

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
It seems to be the perfect time for Cristiano Ronaldo to wrap up his Real Madrid career

Real Madrid has created a history that will be hard to equal, let alone surpass. Los Blancos managed to win their third consecutive Champions League title after beating Liverpool with a 3-1 scoreline. However, the aftermath of the final wasn't as happy it should have been.

While Gareth Bale cast doubts over his future at Real Madrid, few would have expected Ronaldo to do the same. The talismanic forward who had a bad game by his standards and had looked slightly jaded during the course of the match did manage to come into the spotlight with claims about his future.

While a majority of Madridistas would more than love to see their number 7 stay put at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, here are five reasons why Ronaldo should consider swapping clubs this summer:

#5 Age

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Ronaldo isn't getting any younger

Ronaldo has been a fantastic servant to Real Madrid and he is the literal personification of hard work, the virtue that has helped him reach the pinnacle of football and stay there for almost a decade.

While Ronaldo might claim about being active in the sport until he is 41, it would be imprudent to ignore his age.

Currently aged 33, the Portuguese forward isn't gonna get any younger as days pass by. The effect of his age on his body was starkly visible to the world this season. Manager Zinedine Zidane opted on resting him in the final months of this season in the league.

Many might argue that the league title was already a foregone conclusion and that the Frenchman was right in saving him for the big games. However, can he play week in week out when Madrid are strongly contending for both the league and the Champions League? It seems far-fetched

It would be a wise decision for the Ballon d'Or holder to say Adios!!! and switch clubs right now, while has still has value before Real Madrid decide to cash in on him.

La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Page 1 of 5 Next
