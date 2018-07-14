Reasons why England should be going all out to win third place at FIFA World Cup 2018

vikas srivastava FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 222 // 14 Jul 2018, 14:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA World Cup is the single biggest sporting event in the world as best of the best come together to fight for the most coveted and biggest prize in football. After all the action, excitement, and memorable moments during the last one month we are down to two teams, Croatia and France. Before that, we have one more match to play, the underrated and least loved third-place playoff match.

Every game definitely has a meaning, but historically 3rd place finish in FIFA World Cup is a least loved affair. These third-place playoffs are usually fun and exciting. Teams which are not favorites to win the competitions can take pride by finishing third. Sweden in 1994, Poland in 1974, 1982 and Croatia in 1998 still relish the moment of finishing above the traditional favorites, and those teams are still fondly remembered by the fans.

It is an intriguing and odd match as teams who would be rather in the final find themselves in a match where all the pressure is gone. The last 10 editions of third-place playoffs have seen a total of 41 goals. These matches are generally wide open and taking into the account, the attacking might of both teams, we can expect a goal fest on Saturday in St. Petersburg.

England should play for the pride. England has received an unfair criticism because of their relatively easy path than other teams. In the knockout stages, they faced Colombia, which looked toothless without James Rodriguez and Sweden. England should play for the pride. England has received an unfair criticism because of their relatively easy path than other teams. In the knockout stages, they faced Colombia, which looked toothless without James Rodriguez and not so hard to beat Sweden.

You can only beat what is in front of you. By beating Belgium, they can show the world that even though they had the so-called easy route, they were the better team. Fight for Golden boot is still alive and Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have something to play for on Saturday. So far in the competition, Kane has six goals while Lukaku has scored four goals and tables can turn on Saturday.

If England wins, It will be fondly remembered by many as one of the glorious achievements since 1966. By far it will be England's greatest achievement in recent years. The England national football team has competed at the FIFA World Cup since 1950. Their best ever performance is winning the Cup in the 1966 tournament held in England, and reaching fourth place in 1990, held in Italy. Before the start of 2018 World Cup, their last knockout win came in 2006. Considering all the pre-tournament negativity and expectation surrounding the team, finishing third will be something they can be proud of.

"It is not coming home, but bronze medal can still come home."