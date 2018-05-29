3 Reasons Why Real Madrid Are 3-Time Champions League winners

Real Madrid have become habitual winners in Europe and we take a look at 3 reasons why

Shambhu Ajith 29 May 2018

Kings of Europe

Halfway through the season, Real Madrid were written off. The Zinedine Zidane side that looked like a juggernaut when they thrashed Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final seemed toothless once the season rolled in.

But they kept things interesting in the Champions League and just like my venerable colleague Anirudh Menon predicted, they shifted gears at the turn of the year and have gone on to do the unthinkable- win 3 Champions League titles in a row. However, it is hard to deny that there was an air of inevitability about it.

Real Madrid are perhaps the greatest big game team of all time and they reached there owing to their mental toughness and sheer ability.

Let's take a look at the reasons why Real Madrid have gone on to win 4 Champions League titles in 5 years.

#3 Consistency

Real Madrid are the first team to field the same XI in two seasons. This goes to show how consistent their players are on the grandest stage in club football. All these players are excellent individually and more importantly, they know how to grind out a result.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't score in the last 3 games, finished the campaign with 15 goals to his name. That means, he scored 15 in the first 9 Champions League games this season. Those numbers are ridiculously good.

On top of that, there are players like Karim Benzema leading the line for Los Blancos. Benzema has been playing at the highest level for a long time and every time a big game swings by, he'll make sure he packs a punch.

Real Madrid have always had big personalities at their disposal and they do so now more than ever because winning 3 Champions League titles in a row is not an achievement most players can brag about. When you're backed by that kind of rep, every individual player's belief in himself will grow and that has evidently played a big part in buoying Zizou's men to greatness.