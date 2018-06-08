Shete stuns GM Chanda in round seven

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Unseeded Sammed Jaykumar Shete stunned Grandmaster Sandipan Chanda in the 11th Mumbai Mayor's Cup International Open Chess Tournament today.

Shete, now five points adrift of the lead bunch that includes top seed GM Kravstiv Martyn of Ukraine, forced his rival to concede defeat in 41 moves after commencing with the king's pawn opening in the round seven clash.

GM Chanda (ELO 2571) opted for a Kingside Fianchetto response. On the 32nd move, Shete (ELO 2375) won a pawn and later on the 41st move won a piece by forking a bishop and rook.

Faced with a tough challenge, Chanda saw no option but to resign.

Top seed Martyn (ELO 2662) outplayed India's Rahul V S (ELO 2233) showing why he is among the top 100 players in the world.

Rahul, who opted for King's Indian defence Averbakh variation, attacked the bishop by his kingside pawns which exposed his king.

Martyn then sacrificed his rook and attacked the king aggressively. Rahul, realising there is no way to save the game, accepted his defeat in 30 moves.

GM Amonatov Farrukh (ELO 2605) got the better of FM Erigaisi Arjun (ELO 2505) of India in 51 moves in another clash.

In the B Category (under 2000) final round, 12th seed Pavan BNB from Andhra - with 8.5 points - emerged victorious on the basis of his ranking.

Srihari L of Pondicherry and Nameet Chavan of Maharashtra finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Results (7th round): GM Kravtsiv Martyn (2662, UKR) bt Raahul V S (2233, IND) 5-5; GM Amonatov Farrukh (2605, TJK) bt FM Erigaisi Arjun (2505, IND) 5-5; GM Ghosh Diptayan (2536, IND) drew with GM Rozum Ivan (2581, RUS) 5-5; GM Tran Tuan Minh (2514, VIE) drew with GM Manik Mikulas (2399, SVK) 5-5; GM Burmakin Vladimir (2528, RUS) Drew with FM Raja Rithvik R (2296, IND) 4-5; Sammed Jaykumar Shete (2375, IND) bt GM Sandipan Chanda (2571, IND) 4-4; GM Mozharov Mikhail (2558, RUS) bt IM Tran Minh Thang (2383, VIE) 4-4; IM Siva Mahadevan (2346, IND) lost to GM Tukhaev Adam (2557, UKR) 4-4; IM Kulkarni Vikramaditya (2323, IND) bt GM Deepan Chakkravarthy J. (2531, IND) 4-4; CM Kushagra Mohan (2308, IND) lost to GM Pruijssers Roeland (2514, NED) 4-4