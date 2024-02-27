Red Bull Bragantino vs Aguilas Doradas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

Red Bull Bragantino host Colombian outfit Aguilas Doradas at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid in the Copa Libertadores qualifiers on Tuesday (February 27). Last week's first leg in Colombia ended goalless.

The hosts maintained their fine run of results with a 1-0 win over Ituano in the Brasileiro Serie A on Friday. Pedro Caixinha’s men have gone six league games without defeat, winning four, since a 1-0 loss to Palmeiras on January 31.

Bragantino turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores qualifiers, where they drew goalless at Aguilas Doradas in the first leg last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Aguilas Doradas made it two wins from two in the Colombian Primera Division, edging out Envigado FC 2-0 on Friday.

Hernan Gomez’s side are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning twice, since a 1-0 loss to Jaguares on February 9. Aguilas are unbeaten in three of four away games since the turn of the year.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Aguilas Doradas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between the two sides, with their first ending goalless last week.

Bragantino have lost two of their 11 games across competitions in 2024, winning five.

Aguilas have lost once in five away games, winning thrice, since December.

Bragantino have one win in five home games, losing twice, since the turn of the year.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Aguilas Doradas Prediction

Bragantino did well to come away with a draw in Colombia last week and will fancy their chances at home. Expect a cagey affair at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid, with Caixinha’s men to pick up a narrow victory.

Prediction: Bragantino 1-0 Aguilas

Red Bull Bragantino vs Aguilas Doradas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bragantino to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Bragantino’s last six outings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in four of Bragantino's last five games.)