Red Bull Bragantino vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2023

Red Bull Bragantino will host America Mineiro at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Thursday in the second leg of their 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana last-16 tie.

The home side are playing well in the Brasileiro Serie A at the moment and will hope to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They faced 18th-place Coritiba in their last league outing, picking up a 1-0 win with Sorriso scoring the sole goal of the game in a highly tense clash that had significantly more fouls than shot attempts.

America, meanwhile, have endured a near-abysmal league campaign and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the league standings despite impressive performances on the international stage. They were beaten 3-1 by newly-promoted Bahia in their last game, with Esteban Burgos' second-half dismissal scuppering their chances of a comeback.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash last week with Eder Ferreira scoring a first-half own goal to hand the Massa Bruta the lead before Gonzalo Mastriani came off the bench to score a second-half leveler for America MG.

Red Bull Bragantino vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 20 meetings between Bragantino and America MG, the home side have won six times while the visitors have won nine times. There have been five draws between the two teams in that period.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing two of their previous three.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Five of Bragantino's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

America MG are one of two teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season yet to taste victory on the road.

The Massa Bruta are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Copa Sudamericana this season with a goal tally of 22.

Red Bull Bragantino vs America Mineiro Prediction

Bragantino are on a four-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 12 games. They are undefeated in their last nine home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's match.

America MG have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last eight matches. They have failed to impress on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 3-1 America Mineiro

Red Bull Bragantino vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bragantino to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)